‘Don’t rock boat’

JACK ZIMBA, Mongu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he is ready to be challenged at the party convention scheduled to take place later this year, but warned those planning to do so not to rock the boat or they will be thrown out.

And Mr Lungu has made a rallying call to hundreds of party members and officials in Western Province who gathered at Mongu Trades Training Institute on Tuesday evening, telling them to work harder to redeem the party’s poor performance in previous elections.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/