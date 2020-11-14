Don’t relent on irrigation

ZAMBIA has for a long time relied on rainfed agriculture for the production of crops, especially maize, the country’s

staple food. This is gradually changing with more people and companies embracing irrigation.

The pace, however, is not fast enough.

It is mostly commercial farmers who are into irrigation, but there is great potential for small-scale farmers and State institutions to also venture into this mode of crop production. Zambia National Service (ZNS) is already into this but the country needs more of these.

This is because farming activities are generally static for the most part of the year awaiting the next rains.

Besides, the country has a short rainy season which runs from around November to March.

The change in weather patterns means that dependence on rain-fed agriculture is no longer feasible.

This meant innovating to get maximum yield – in season and outside the rainy season so that the country continues to produce food

for consumption and export.

Irrigation became the only option for continued agricultural activities.

This is because irrigation enables farming activities to take place throughout the year.

Irrigation gives good returns to the farmers throughout the year.

Irrigation has the potential to enhance groundwater storage as water lost due to seepage is retained

and recycled on the farm. This leads to improving the yields of crops.

Government has embraced irrigation and has invested heavily.

Government has procured stateof-the-art irrigation equipment for Zambia National Service and the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS).

This has enabled the two State institutions to embark on ambitious farm expansion programmes after

Government secured funding through the World Bank Irrigation Development Support Programme (IDSP) for the installation of centre pivots irrigation systems.

ZCS has been given 21 units of this equipment, which will cover 1,440 hectares in four correctional service farms throughout the country.

ZNS has been able to operationalise its centre pivots irrigation systems at Mkushi, Lumezi and Mangango units.

ZCS, the biggest beneficiary of the gesture, has not fully utilised the centre pivots irrigation systems. President Edgar Lungu is, therefore, concerned about the under-utilisation of the centre pivots irrigation systems.

The ZCS command should heed President Lungu’s advice by ensuring that the irrigation equipment is put to good use.

There is absolutely no excuse for the under-utilisation of the centre pivots irrigation systems, especially

that the country is in need of more food to feed itself and sell it to neighbouring countries such as Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia.

ZCS is expected to contribute not only to the country’s food basket but also the feeding of inmates and selling the surplus food to the open market.

With maize being Zambia’s staple food, operationalisation of the irrigation equipment will aid in growing rain-fed crops and contribute to the national food basket thereby reducing hunger.

Given the unpredictable weather patterns arising from climate change, irrigation is now the key to the country’s agriculture revolution.

The country has identified that its biggest asset now is not just copper but water, too.

Neighbouring countries such as Botswana and Namibia are running out of water.

After realising the value of water, Zambia needs to figure out how to get it at the lowest cost onto the highest-value crops.

Irrigation holds the future for Zambian agriculture because in areas that have irregular precipitation, irrigation improves crop growth and quality.

It enables the country to continue growing crops on a consistent schedule and creates more reliable food supplies.

ZCS farms dotted around the country are expected to be centres of excellence not on a small scale but at a commercial level.