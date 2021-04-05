Don’t post unconfirmed popularity – PF

MWILA NTAMBI, JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE

Kitwe, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) members should avoid posting unconfirmed data on social media regarding the party’s adoption process.

And Mpulungu Member of Parliament (MP) Freedom Sikazwe says reports suggesting that he does not qualify to contest the forthcoming elections due to lack of a full Grade 12 certificate are malicious.

PF Copperbelt Province acting chairperson Bernard Zulu says the central committee is the only organ mandated to adopt and announce names of candidates.

Mr Zulu regrets a tendency by some members, especially those aspiring for adoption, to post speculative information on purported popularity of candidates for various positions.

“Adoption of candidates is the sole mandate of the central committee after analysing the sellability and popularity of a given candidate,” Mr Zulu said.

He said lower organs of the PF like constituency, district and province simply send their recommendations to the central committee for final determination.

Mr Zulu also cautioned PF members to avoid