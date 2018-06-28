‘Don’t politicise Black Mountain accident’

MONICA KAYOMBO, Ndola

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says opposition political parties should not politicise the Black Mountain accident in Kitwe which claimed 11 lives last week.The President said Government, through the Mines Safety Department, has put in place stringent safety measures before operations at the slag dump site resume.

The head of State (pictured) was speaking at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport yesterday after arriving in Ndola to attend this year's Zambia International Trade Fair.