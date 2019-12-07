Don’t panic over rains – Met

CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

THE Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) has advised farmers in Southern Province not to panic as the dry spells that have been experienced in most parts of the region recently do not signify a drought.

ZMD meteorologist Peggy Thole said the forecast by the department still indicates that Southern Province, like other parts of the country, will receive normal to above-normal rainfall up to February next year.

“We noted the dry spells in Southern and Western Province the past 10 days, but we will stick to the focus we gave in October CLICK TO READ MORE