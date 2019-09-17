‘Don’t merge DEC, FIC’

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

THERE is no need to merge the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) with the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) or other investigative wings because it (DEC) has the ability to solely investigate and prosecute money laundering and drug-related cases.

Senior assistant commissioner under the anti-money laundering investigative unit (AMLIU) Solomon Ngoma said FIC was created to respond to concerns from people in the financial sector who were not comfortable to relate with a law enforcement institution