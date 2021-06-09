Don’t listen to them

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Nyimba

POLITICIANS who enjoy addressing rallies should bear with authorities on the matter because it is not out of malice that there are restrictions on public gatherings. President Edgar Lungu has also implored Zambians not to listen to stakeholders who claim that COVID-19 is not real because people are dying in numbers. The head of State said this here yesterday when he addressed people who welcomed him in the district. He urged Nyimba residents to endeavour to mask up and adhere to other preventive guidelines to avert contracting or spreading the novel virus.“I was speaking to the [Eastern] provincial health director. Even here (Nyimba), COVID-19 is there. So, I beg with you, please don’t listen to politicians who are saying there is no COVID-19,” President Lungu said. It is his administration’s desire and obligation to prevent coronavirus infections and deaths through institution of stringent measures. The United Party for National Development has refused CLICK TO READ MORE