‘Don’t leave MSMEs behind’

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S economic development agenda will slow down if micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are left behind in the digital space, Infratel Corporation Limited chief executive officer Freelance Bwalya has said.

During the information communication technology (ICT) open and interactive day for MSMEs on Friday, Mr Bwalya said the importance of digital transformation among the sub-sector cannot be overemphasised.

“MSMEs play a key role and are the driving force in economic development, but leaving them behind in the digital transformation agenda will slow down the progress made this far.

“Actually, the slow adoption of digital platforms by this sub-sector was a concern to us and prompted a research into why MSMEs are not integrating digital strategies in their respective services,” he said.

Mr Bwalya said reasons advanced by MSMEs as to why they lagged behind in the digital space were often not correct.

"They say usage of ICTs to offer services [is] for big corporates and that going digital requires colossal amounts, but