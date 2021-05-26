Don’t leave COVID to chance

TO SOME people, reminders of COVID-19 deadly effects sound like a broken record, but given the increase in the number of coronavirus patients in isolation facilities and under home management, there is need to listen to the advice. More importantly, the guidelines must be heeded.

A leap from 400 to 900 within a month is no small margin, especially that there is already a threat of the Indian COVD-19 variant in our midst.

Actually, one of the people in isolation facilities contracted the Indian variant when he visited India recently.

At this point Zambia cannot afford to have the gains made in the fight against the pandemic reversed because of a lackadaisical attitude by many people towards health regulations.

An increase of 500 people in isolation within four weeks should worry everyone, particularly that this is the period for political campaigns.

According to the Ministry of Health, the positivity rate, which had dropped to one percent for most part of this month, is now almost at three percent.

This is an indication that many individuals are testing positive for COVID-19 again and the virus is actively spreading.

People who ignore health regulations in communities should not continue pretending that there is no COVID in our midst.

The country has already learnt lessons about how COVID restrictions can affect the economy even at individual level and any slip-up in adherence now would spell doom.

We urge every citizen to take information on the Indian COVID variant seriously because India is already failing to cope with the increasing cases, many of which have resulted in deaths.

This is not the time to pander to people who have continued peddling myths about the coronavirus pandemic.

The sooner people realise how dangerous the time we are living in is, the better because globally there are 442,879 new cases and 8,882 deaths as recorded in the last 24 hours.

This increase in cases in a number of European and Asian countries has a ripple effect on Zambia and Africa at large as already attested by the Indian COVID variant.

The new variant, which is said to be easily transmissible, is threatening the easing of lockdowns in many European and Asian countries.

This dire situation might look distant but Zambia, like any other African country that has been hit hard by the pandemic already, is standing at crossroads given the elections ahead.

The messages about COVID-19 have been loud and clear since the disease broke out in March last year. What remains to be seen is behavioural change in every individual to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It is sad to note that the transport sector has remained adamant in adhering to COVID-19 health guidelines given by the Ministry of Health.

Bus stations and markets are always jam-packed with people who are less concerned about masking up and the need for social distancing.

While it is argued that it is difficult to limit the number of people on public buses in terms of business, the bus crew have even abandoned the simplest thing of enforcing the rule of masking up while on board.

We urge bus owners to seriously revisit this issue and find a way of helping Government to stop the spread of COVID-19.

People in markets should join forces to remind one another about the dangers of the pandemic now that the deadly Indian COVID variant has surfaced in the country.

The increase in the number of people in isolation facilities and home management should not be dismissed as one of the daily statistics by the Ministry of Health, but it should be seen as a red flag as the country experiences cold weather.

The Indian variant is not a COVID-19 strain anyone wants to leave to chance. Let’s work together to prevent the spread of the pandemic during this election year.