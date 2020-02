CHISHIMBA BWALYA and STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ZAMBIANS must value life and property instead of killing suspects, some of whom could be innocent, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The President said yesterday that it is unZambian for mobs to be killing people they suspect to be behind the gassing of homes, a crime that has rocked several parts of the country.