Don’t just talk, implement investment pledges – Lungu

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged local and foreign business owners who made investment pledges during the Southern Province Tourism and Investment Exposition to actualise their promises because the event is not a talk show.

The head of State said when he opened the expo yesterday that Southern Province has abundant natural resources which have remained unexploited but can now attract investors through the exposition.