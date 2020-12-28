Don’t just complain, be grateful to God – First Lady

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ZAMBIANS should stop complaining all the time and appreciate God for the many things He has blessed them with, including the gift of life, First Lady Esther Lungu has advised.

“A thankless person is one who focuses on his or her problems and thinks they deserve better,” she said. “A thankful person seeks to triumph and live by God’s grace.”

She said this during a thanksgiving service at the Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) Chilenje congregation yesterday.

The First Lady also advised citizens to thank God for preserving their lives in 2020.

She said citizens should be grateful for the good harvest and abundant rains which