Don’t harass people

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has advised agencies responsible for enforcing COVID-19 preventive guidelines against abusing and harassing citizens found flouting the rules.

And the head of State says the measures he announced last year are still in force and that all citizens must comply, failure to which stringent regulations to protect the public from the pandemic will be put in place.

This is according to a statement released yesterday by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.

President Lungu regrets that some enforcement officers have abused and humiliated citizens found flouting COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

He said enforcement officers can make citizens abide by the guidelines without