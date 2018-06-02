Don’t frustrate development

EVERY citizen across Zambia wants to see development because it enhances the delivery of services and standards of living.Developmental needs across the country vary – some need markets, better schools, bridges and roads. Others are in need of quality housing and health facilities.

Government has committed itself to delivering development to all parts of the country.

President Edgar Lungu has a national development agenda for the country.

This is because he strives to deliver development equitably to all parts of the country regardless of ethnic grouping or voting pattern.

President Lungu has reiterated on various platforms that he will make good of every promise he made ahead of the 2016 elections of delivering development to all parts of Zambia.

Being the public servant number one, President Lungu has walked the talk as evidenced by development projects taking place across the country, including in districts where he got very few votes.

Despite the goodwill exhibited by the Patriotic Front administration, there is resistance in some quarters.

This resistance is frustrating Government’s efforts in delivering development.

A case in point is the recent revelation in Western Province that some District Commissioners and council officials are at loggerheads because they hold different political views.

Such stand-offs between the district and local authorities are hampering development.

There is no competition between District Commissioners and local authorities.

Both parties play the same purpose of serving the people for whom development is intended.

District Commissioners and local authorities are custodians of the development which Government is delivering.

They should be working together in project implementation and monitoring for the benefit of the people they serve.

We expect District Commissioners and local authorities to emulate President Lungu, who has towered above partisan politics in delivering development.

President Lungu has facilitated development even in areas where he got the least votes because there are citizens in need of service delivery and he is the leader of all Zambians.

The major infrastructure projects being undertaken by Government include roads, bridges, communication, water and electricity, which are critical for the country’s development.

Apart from upgrading the infrastructure, Government is also sensitive to the booming population which is providing a market for the goods and services being created.

Infrastructure has long-term benefits for socio-economic growth. It is the conduit for economic growth.

Apart from sprucing up areas where the infrastructure is being constructed, it is also creating employment.

During construction, hundreds of jobs are created for the skilled and semi-skilled citizens.

There is also transfer of technology from the experts to the semi-skilled people.

The income earned during the life of the projects helps grow the local economies due to the buying power of the workers.

The spin-offs for infrastructure development include employment creation. Wherever infrastructure projects are coming up, people are exploring secondary markets.

Therefore, all well-meaning citizens should support Government’s infrastructure projects.

There is absolutely no reason why anyone would want to frustrate such programmes just because of differences in political affiliations.