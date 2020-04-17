Don’t forget flood victims

THE quest to quench the COVID-19 pandemic is evidently the world’s top priority, but countries, including Zambia, should not stray too far away from other challenges that need due attention.

For Zambia, until now when the coronavirus has topped the agenda, a lot of attention was on flood victims in various parts of the country.

In these circumstances there is a high risk of neglecting some of these victims, many of whom have been left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Fortunately, they are not a forgotten lot. From battling hunger arising from the partial drought during the 2018- 2019 rainy season, the Office of the Vice- President is up and running again – this time dealing with the effects of floods.

Last season’s drought left almost half of the country in dire need of food. This year, it is the complete opposite, with heavy rains, which have continued, beyond normal.

The floods have already left many families displaced in about 40 districts across the country.

Government, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit under the Office of the Vice-President, is reaching out to the affected families and communities.

But there is need to establish a database on the exact number of people in need of help as well as the intervention required.

That is why Vice-President Inonge Wina has embarked on a tour of four provinces.

Ms Wina kicked off her tour of duty in Kasama in Northern Province where the Chambeshi River has burst its banks. The Chambeshi has also affected parts of Chinsali in Muchinga Province.

The Vice-President is also expected to visit North-Western and Copperbelt provinces, which have not been spared by floods arising from the heavy rains.

About 1.3 million people across the country have been affected by the floods and need help like yesterday. Government is obliged to offer help to the affected communities.

Floods can ruin a country’s economy due to the damage they cause. This is already evident on many regions where infrastructure has been damaged.

Apart from displacing people from their homes, floods have also swept away crops, damaged roads, bridges and houses as well as other properties.

In Luapula Province, for instance, floods are affecting movement of people and goods.

President Edgar Lungu, who recently undertook an aerial visit to some areas, donated speed boats to enhance people’s movements in the area.

According to some observers, such high levels of flooding last happened almost 60 years ago.

The flooding has not just affected Chilubi Island, but the swelling has extended to Bangweulu Basin and devastated areas in its path such as Bangweulu Swamps, Ngumbo land (Mbabala and Chishi islands, Lubwe and Chifunabuli constituency in general), Ndoba bridge linking Samfya and Lubwe, the Samfya beach, which is now submerged, Tuta Bridge on the Samfya-Serenje road all the way to Chembe.

Concerned citizens have appealed for assistance from all those that can help, to complement Government’s efforts because this is not an issue that will just disappear tomorrow as there will be need for immediate, medium and longterm solutions.

Just like most people, corporates and cooperating partners are helping Government in the fight against the coronavirus, victims of floods should not be forgotten.

There are immediate needs such as food, beddings and tents to shelter the flood victims.

As the DMMU intervenes, it should be noted that floods and droughts could be here to stay because these are extreme weather conditions that shall characterise global climate change.

Therefore, as an interventionist agency to these disasters, DMMU will obviously have to continue to react to situations as they unfold at any particular instance.

However, a sustainable solution particularly in these two situations is to enhance integration of their operational plans in national development plans.

These plans include strong country and town-planning regulations – people must only settle in planned areas and also avoid places prone to floods and droughts.

There is need for enhanced agricultural planning tools – meteorological forecasts, food reserves, diversified crops and diets, and regional agriculture plans appropriate for specific areas.

Disaster risk reduction should include capacity building for farmers so that they can access finance to either enhance food security or protect themselves against losses.

These are but a few measures among many that are required. The challenge is on the experts and implementers of plans to ensure that strategies on managing disasters are in conformity with emerging weather trends.