Don’t extort parents

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AS PRIVATE schools come up with survival strategies of offering lessons online and levying parents during the prolonged closure of schools, Government has warned them against obligating parents to pay unreasonable fees.

In an interview yesterday, Minister of General Education David Mabumba said parents can opt not to pay school fees that private schools are demanding because a term has not been declared by Government.

He said schools have no right to demand term two school fees, but if they have opted to provide lessons through online platforms, they need to engage parents to get their consent to CLICK TO READ MORE