Don’t drop the guard

IT WAS inevitable to extend the measures to combat COVID-19.

Another two weeks of the strict regulations are painful for individuals, families and society as a whole but this is a bitter pill that Zambians have to collectively take to keep the deadly disease at bay.

Fortunately, the measures are evidently paying off, going by the latest report that for one week, there have been no new cases of people testing positive. Better still, there are more discharges of those that have been under care and watch of health authorities.

Another bright light, as announced by President Edgar Lungu yesterday, is that Government has decided on various measures to cushion the socio-economic impact of the disease, especially for the most vulnerable citizens.

Two weeks ago the Head of State announced a number of measures to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19, which has devastated the entire world.

The measures put in place include:

• Restrictions on public gatherings to not more than 50;

• Suspension of non-essential foreign travel, particularly, to countries which have confirmed covid-19 cases and screening of travellers coming into the country and those with symptoms quarantined in medical facilities for 14 days;

• Restrictions on restaurants to operate only on a takeaway and delivery basis while bars, night clubs, cinemas, gyms and are casinos to remain shut;

• Closure of three airports;

• All citizens to observe social distancing of at least one metre and high hygienic standards;

• Closure of learning institutions;

• Employers were also advised to decongest work places by allowin employees to work from home or take leave.

As rightly noted by the President, these measures are necessary to save lives and they have proved effective so

far.

It is heartening that the country has continued to record reductions in the number of cases at hand with 17 patients

discharged just yesterday.

Out of 82 tests conducted in the 24 hours leading to yesterday, no new positive cases were reported. This marked the seventh consecutive day with no new positive case recorded in the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the country so far remains at 39, with one death and 24 discharges.

Fourteen patients remain admitted with only one in a critical condition.

These figures point to the fact that measures put in place to curb COVID-19 are indeed yielding positive

results.

As noted by President Lungu, it is also true that the victories scored so far are anchored on unity of purpose among all players towards the war against covid-19 pandemic.

Gratitude should indeed go to multisectorial frontline workers such as the medical personnel, security and immigration among others who have been risking their lives to keep the disease in check.

While the country has made significant strides in the fight against the pandemic, it would be folly to drop the guard. Instead, this is time to finish off the threat.

As aptly expressed by President Lungu: “The major threat to our response is complacency. There is clear evidence from other countries that after a period of zero recordings of COVID-19, there is always a possibility of resurgence of cases, particularly when control measures are relaxed.

“There is still an opportunity to sustain these gains that we have attained to date and preserve the country’s health

security by scaling up interventions that have proven to be effective such as the ones we have instituted in our country.”

Certainly, it would be daring and premature for the country to abandon the measures put in place against the pandemic at this point. The pandemic is still causing havoc globally and Zambia is part of that village.

Over 1.5 million cases have been recorded with over 90,000 deaths across the globe.

These figures are good reason for Zambia to keep its guard up. The best protection is to keep this imported disease out of the country. Where it has slipped through the guard, it must be tracked and eliminated.

While it takes a lot of painful and stringent measures to keep the pandemic under control, it only takes laxity for the pandemic to spread rapidly.

This is why President Lungu is saying the country must continue with the measures for another two weeks. This will allow for better assessment of the situation.

It is worth noting that while the President has prescribed this bitter but necessary pill, he is not blind to the impact it would have. This is why he has put in place measures to cushion the impact on the economy in the various sectors.

Government has allocated K2.5 billion to pay off suppliers of goods and services and retirees. Another K140 million has been set aside for local contractors in the road sector.

VAT on imported spare parts, lubricants and stationery has been scrapped off and importantly, the Bank of Zambia has provided a K10 billion line of credit to banks to support small businesses that have been hit hard by the crisis.

This indeed provides hope to the desperate situation most people and businesses have found themselves in.

However, for now, don’t drop the guard.