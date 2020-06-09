Don’t disappoint, new East PS told

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu does not expect people appointed to senior government positions to disappoint him and Zambians because their selection is carefully scrutinised and made on merit.

The President says Government will continue identifying hard-working civil servants and reward them with promotions to senior positions.

He said this at State House yesterday when he swore in new Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Veronica Mwiche.

Until her appointment, Ms Mwiche was Ministry of Lands, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection director for planning and