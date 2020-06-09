News

Don’t disappoint, new East PS told

June 9, 2020
1 Min Read
President Edgar Lungu with Vice-President Inonge Wina and newly sworn in Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Veronica Makwakawa Mwiche shortly after the swearing in ceremony at State House on Monday, 8th June, 2020. Picture by Eddie Mwanaleza/State House

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu does not expect people appointed to senior government positions to disappoint him and Zambians because their selection is carefully scrutinised and made on merit.
The President says Government will continue identifying hard-working civil servants and reward them with promotions to senior positions.
He said this at State House yesterday when he swore in new Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Veronica Mwiche.
Until her appointment, Ms Mwiche was Ministry of Lands, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection director for planning and CLICK TO READ MORE

Facebook Feed

Ad1