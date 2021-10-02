Don’t chase pupils

LUCY LUMBE, MARY PHIRI, Lusaka, Ndola

WHILE free education will be addressed later, Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima has directed school authorities not to turn away learners for non-payment of fees for the new term, which started this week. Mr Syakalima, who has warned that transfers and promotions of staff in his ministry remain frozen as earlier directed by Cabinet Office, said learners in schools and higher learning institutions should not be chased because it is against Government’s stance to ensure teaching and learning processes are not disrupted. Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Mr Syakalima regretted that the ministry has continued to receive reports of unilateral fees and levies being demanded by some school authorities. He said failure by supervisors to enforce contents of circulars by the ministry has resulted in some making autonomous decisions, which have adversely affected learners. “Learners have already lost valuable learning hours and we must not be seen to be adding salt on injury,” Mr Syakalima said. “Let us treasure the little time we have in schools to catch up on the lost learning hours.” The minister advised provincial education officers, district education board secretaries and all school authorities to adhere to set guidelines to achieve smooth teaching and learning. “Administrators at every level of supervision (college, school) will be held responsible should students get caught up in road traffic accidents in CLICK TO READ MORE