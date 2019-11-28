Don’t blame me

Sport

November 28, 2019
FAZ president Andrew Kamanga

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
WITH many football fans yet to come to terms with the poor performance of the Chipolopolo, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga may just have further stoked the fire with his latest comments in which he says he is not to blame for the team’s results.
During a FAZ secretariat staff strategic planning workshop in Lusaka yesterday, Kamanga said the day-to-day running of the game lay with the secretariat while the executive committee oversaw the policy direction of the association.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

