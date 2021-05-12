Don’t betray our defence forces

MIKE MUGALA, Chongwe

ZAMBIA Army personnel should avoid sexual exploitation, abuse and in-house relationships during peacekeeping missions because it is against United Nations (UN) tenets, which constitute disciplinary action.

Zambia Army Deputy Commander Sitali Alibuzwi says the UN has zero tolerance to sexual exploitation and abuse. Therefore, officers deployed to its missions should familiarise themselves with and strictly adhere to the set rules.

Major General Alibuzwi was speaking on Monday at Nanking Peace Mission Training Centre when he opened the pre-deployment training for Zambia Battalion (Zambatt) VII.

He wants the trainees to understand the training manual to avoid embarrassing the country in peacekeeping missions.

‘’I am reliably informed that all soldiers are issued with cards as a reminder on sexual exploitation and abuse, both during training and when deployed.

“Do not be the one that gets to betray our defence forces and the country at large by careless and unprofessional military conduct,’’ he said.

Maj Gen Alibuzwi said Zambatt VI, currently deployed in the Central African Republic, has performed exceptionally. Therefore, Zambatt VII should maintain the status quo.

United Kingdom (UK) representative Andrew Bastable said Zambia has a proud record of