Don’t be used by shylocks, police officers told

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

LIVINGSTONE chief resident magistrate Exnobert Zulu has advised police officers not to be used by shylocks [money lenders] to collect debt on their behalf.

Magistrate Zulu said police officers should instead advise people correctly because of the clear distinction between debt and obtaining money by false pretences.

“People should not be using the police for collecting debt. These money lenders should not go to the police, but should instead file for civil litigation,” said Mr Zulu.

Magistrate Zulu was speaking during an exchange programme of six chapters of the