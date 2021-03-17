Don’t be misled

IT IS a wonder if some of the critics of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill of 2021 have actually read it. Indications are strong that they haven’t and they are opposed to it merely because they are ‘opposition’.

Their apparent contention of being an opposition is to object to everything that Government introduces or intends to introduce. This is their measure of “a strong opposition”.

This is so too with some non-governmental organisations whose stance is nowhere near being apolitical. In the name of providing checks and balances they will try to discredit virtually everything Government does or intends to do.

Clearly they have it all wrong. The line they are toeing is a reflection of absolute weakness and failure to determine what is good for them, their followers and, most importantly, the country.

Ordinarily, it would be best to ignore such critics. It would, however, be wrong to turn a blind eye because they have potential to mislead many people. That should not be allowed to happen.

This bill, expected to become law possibly as soon as today, is for the good of every citizen and resident in Zambia.

It ought to be known that although the focus has mainly been on cyberbullying, this bill addresses much, much more than that.

For long, Zambians and organisations have been falling prey to cyberbullying and cyber-criminals. Many have lost their self-esteem because of the bullying and others have collectively been robbed of millions of Kwacha.

Surely, any caring government is expected to do something about such an ugly situation. This is precisely what Government has done. It has taken action to curb these crimes.

It is surprising, therefore, that some people are uncomfortable about the impeding law. They are so vehemently opposed to it that someone could suspect they would rather protect criminals than the victims.

It does not make sense that they should contend that such a law would shrink the democratic space. Neither is it logical to argue that political opponents would be silenced through this law.

You don’t have to be a legal guru to see and appreciate that this law is well-intended and can only cause discomfort for the lawbreakers.

As Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga said yesterday, Zambians should take keen interest in this bill and not allow anyone to mislead them on its contents. Read it.

Its objectives are to: ensure the provision of cyber-security in the republic; provide for the protection of persons against cybercrime; provide for child online protection; facilitate identification, declaration and protection of critical information infrastructure; and provide for the collection of and preservation of evidence of computer and network-related crime.

Further, when enacted, the law will: revise the admission, in criminal matters, of electronic evidence; provide for registration of cyber-security services providers; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.

It is clear from the preamble of the bill as introduced in Parliament that it is designed to protect people and organisations from those who do not mean well.

Through this bill when it becomes law, Government will be empowered to maintain order in the cyberspace by ensuring that people and organisations that break the law are brought to book.

Zambia is governed by laws, which serve as a level playing field.

From the ongoing debates, it is clear that there is very little understanding around cyber-security.

Rather than focus on the perceived infringement of privacy and shrinking of the citizens’ democratic space, there is need to look at the bigger picture.

Cyber-security is intended to protect data, networks, programmes and other information from unauthorised or unattended access, destruction or change.

Now, who doesn’t want this protection? Put another way, why should anyone want you exposed to such crimes?