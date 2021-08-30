‘Don’t always ask for money’

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

PEOPLE should detach from the bad habit of only making phone calls to friends or relatives when in need of money, visiting Zambian catholic priest based in Nigeria Emmanuel Mambwe has advised.

And Father Mambwe has advised young men and women to give their first salary to their parents or guardians because the tradition attracts blessings.

Fr Mambwe said people should endeavour to check on their relations and cement the friendships without the mention of money.

He said this here yesterday in a homily at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ during harvest Sunday.

Fr Mambwe said everyone’s focus should be to have strong relations within families and communities instead of only seeking financial benefit.

"Don't force people to put you on the [phone] blacklist," the cleric said to the applause of the