FRANCIS LUNGU and NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

DONORS have pledged to support Zambia to enable it to conduct a successful 2020 census of population and housing which will start in August.

United Nations (UN) resident coordinator Coumba Gadio has assured Government that cooperating partners will do their best to help the country mobilise resources to meet requirements for the census.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/