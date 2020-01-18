Don takes cervical cancer fight abroad

ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

A ZAMBIAN doctor, Mutenta Nyambe, who has done research on cervical cancer treatment using indigenous trees, has been invited to represent the Chemical Society of Zambia in Trinidad and Tobago, where he will also present his findings.

Dr Nyambe, who is assistant dean for research and development at Texila American University in Lusaka, said the research was done at Nelson Mandela University in South Africa in collaboration with some professors.