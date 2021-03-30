Domestic tourism key in rural communities growth

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE promotion of domestic tourism has potential to contribute to the development of rural communities if well harnessed, a local domestic tourism advocate has said.

Mwaba Mwila Adventures is a Zambian-owned adventure tourism company specialised in delivering guided hiking adventures in Zambia.

Managing director Mwaba Mwila said the company has ventured into the sector to contribute to the development of the industry through job creation, youth empowerment and creating opportunities for individuals living in rural areas.

“I decided to venture into tourism after seeing the developmental needs in some of our rural communities and noticing the potential that tourism has CLICK TO READ MORE