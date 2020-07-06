Dogs maul old woman

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Luanshya

AN 81-YEAR-OLD woman of Luanshya is battling for her life at Thompson Hospital after being mauled by vicious dogs which cut off veins in her neck.

The dogs belong to her neighbour, a lecturer at Technical Vocational Training College.

Two Boer bulls jumped over the yard’s perimeter fence and attacked the octogenarian, who sat outside her home sun basking.

The victim's daughter, Mary Chitoshi, said her mother, Lucia Chansa, was attacked by the Boer bulls last week as she was sunbathing outside her home in