News

Dogs maul old woman

July 6, 2020
1 Min Read
LUCIA Chansa in hospital yesterday after being mauled by her neighbour’s dogs in Luanshya. With her is her daughter, Mary Chitoshi. PICTURE: PRISCILLA CHIPULU

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Luanshya
AN 81-YEAR-OLD woman of Luanshya is battling for her life at Thompson Hospital after being mauled by vicious dogs which cut off veins in her neck.
The dogs belong to her neighbour, a lecturer at Technical Vocational Training College.
Two Boer bulls jumped over the yard’s perimeter fence and attacked the octogenarian, who sat outside her home sun basking.
The victim’s daughter, Mary Chitoshi, said her mother, Lucia Chansa, was attacked by the Boer bulls last week as she was sunbathing outside her home in CLICK TO READ MORE


Facebook Feed

Ad1