CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

FOUR vicious dogs have mauled to death a 50-year-old man in Itezhi Tezhi district as he and a friend were walking home.

The dogs killed Whyson Njovu on Monday between 08:00 hours and 09:00 hours in Kaazula village in Chieftainess Muwezwa’s area, but his friend managed to run away to safety before they could catch up with him.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/