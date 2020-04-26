Dog meat leaves bitter taste

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

THE message in Mulemena Boys’ song, Kabwa popi, raising awareness about dog meat is clear. But it seems some residents of Kabwe have not listened to the song to be on the lookout for unscrupulous meat sellers.

This time it’s not about a hound called Popi, as described in the song, but the disappearance and subsequent death of a dog called Lion has raised questions among the residents as to whether what they bought from Peter Chakubamba, who is on the run, was genuine beef.

A resident of Kawama Extension called Bana Mpundu shudders at the possibility of having eaten dog meat when she bought meat from Chakubamba.

“Oh, if you are talking about that man then we have also eaten dog meat,” Bana Mpundu says.

A description of Chakubamba by her two colleagues rings a bell in Bana Mpundu, who is one of many unsuspecting clients the ‘butcher’ sold fresh and dry meat to.

In Zambia, dogs are treated as pets and not something to drool over when faced with the desire to eat meat.

This writer catches up with the women at the home of a 75-year-old man called Lighton Kumwenda to establish if Chakubamba, also known as Chaku B, and his accomplice, Moses, were selling suspected dog meat to the residents.

Disgusted by the outcome of their business relationship with Chakubamba, Bana Mpundu continues by saying “I don’t doubt that my family has also eaten meat of a dog if it’s CLICK TO READ MORE