CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A MAN of Lusaka who kept rotten dog meat in a house has been sentenced to six months imprisonment with hard labour for polluting the air.

In this case, 36-year-old Felix Zulu of Barlastone Park pleaded guilty to fouling air.

On December 23 last year, Zulu voluntarily spoiled the atmosphere thereby making it harmful to people