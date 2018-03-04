Dog disturbs marriage

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

A HOUSEWIFE of Mansa’s Chabalamuwe area has asked the local court to dissolve her marriage of five years because her husband loves his dog more than her and always stops talking to her whenever he gets paid.

This was heard in a matter in which Martha Kangwa sued Paul Chanda for divorce on grounds that he is a stingy man.

The two got married in 2013 and they have two children together. Bride price was paid.

Kangwa told the court that problems in their marriage started when her husband started having extra-marital affairs.

She said her husband is stingy and he does not talk to her and the children when he gets paid.

Kangwa said when her husband is broke, he is a sweet and loving man but….