Does malaria drug cause cancer, reduce sperm count?

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

ZAMBIA has never recorded any documented cases of Dichloro-Diphenyl-Trichloroethane (DDT) – associated illnesses like infertility or cancers.

DDT is a chemical used in the elimination of anopheles mosquitoes, which cause malaria.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says the use of DDT in malaria elimination is permissible by the World Health Organisation and Stockholm Convention which Zambia is a signatory to.

The minister was answering Senga Hill MP Kapembwa Simbao (PF) on whether the country has recorded any disease as a result of using the chemical.

Mazabuka Central (MP) Gary Nkombo (UPND) also asked if the minister is aware that the chemical can cause cancer and