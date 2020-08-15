Does hip-hop promote homophobia?

SEXUALITY or sexual orientation is a controversial topic for most societies. Firstly, each society defines what is acceptable or even normal. For most societies in Africa and Zambia in particular, same sex relationships are still a criminal offence. That means that the state itself will prosecute you if found to be engaging in such activities.

The type of penalties diverge in different countries. According to USA today “Same-sex sexual activity is a crime in 70 countries. Some of them, including six nations that are members of the United Nations, impose the death penalty. Another five make such punishment technically possible, even though it is rarely enforced.”

In many other countries, although the act is not criminalised, other laws and policies make it a difficult act to practice in the open.

In sharp contrast, other countries have embraced same-sex relationships. Some of them even allowing same-sex marriage. At the last count, 23 countries had made same-sex marriage legal.

The countries that are portrayed as pro same-sex are in the western world including countries in Europe and the USA. This legality does not mean the different opinions on the matter are not expressed. One medium where this discussion takes place in the western world is music.

Certain genres have been associated with strong anti-same sex positions while others seem more accommodating.

Musicians are idols and role models and they can promote certain positions in society. There are famous openly gay musicians such as Elton John, the late Freddy Mercury and the late George Michael. These musicians played pop and rock music.

Hip hop music, an extremely popular genre in the west and the world, has been at the vanguard of the anti-gay movement. In fact, there are some studies that actually suggest that hip-hop promotes homophobia such as the report by Kevin Binder in 2013.

What is beyond doubt is that attitudes towards homosexuality in hip hop culture have historically been negative. Gay slurs like “sus”, “no homo”, and “pause” can be heard in some hip hop lyrics. According to the LA Times, these slurs were used to put “queerness as a punchline”.

In fact, none of hip hops royalty are gay. Not Jay Z, Tupac, Eminem, Notorious, Ice T, Ice Cube, Snoop, The Sugar Hill Gang, Kanye West. Not a single one. In fact, their image and lyrics have largely attacked behavior which is of the same-same of not straight oriented.

In 1979, the Sugarhill Gang released “Rapper’s Delight”, the first hip hop record to become a top 40 hit. “Rapper’s Delight” referred to fictional character Superman as a “fairy” for wearing a skin-tight garment. Fairy is slang for homosexual.

In 1986, the hip hop trio Beastie Boys originally wanted to name their debut album “Don’t Be A Faggot”, but their record label Columbia Records refused to release it under that title, so it changed the title to “Licensed to Ill”. Faggot is slang for homosexual.

Eminem, one of the biggest selling artistes in the history of music, has a litany of what is termed anti-gay lyrics. Hollywood reports that an Australian politician attempted to ban him from the country. Eminem denies the charge, saying that when he was growing up words such as “faggot” and “queer” were used generally in a derogatory manner and not specifically toward homosexuals. During a 60 Minutes interview, journalist Anderson Cooper explored the issue:

Cooper: Some of the lyrics, like, you know, in the song “Criminal” you say “My words are like a dagger with a jagged edge, That’ll stab you in the head, whether you’re a fag or lez, Or the homosex, hermaph or a trans-a-vest, Pants or dress—hate fags? The answer’s ‘yes’”.

Eminem: Yeah, this scene I came up in. That word was thrown around so much, you know, “faggot” was like thrown around constantly to each other, like in battling.

Cooper: Do you not like gay people?

Eminem: No, I don’t have any problem with nobody. You know what I mean? I’m just like whatever.

Eminem was accused yet again of using homophobic words in his lyrics in “Rap God” (2013) and explained “I don’t know how to say this without saying it how I’ve said it a million times. But that word, those kind of words, when I came up battle-rappin’ or whatever, I never really equated those words…(to actually mean homosexual)”.

Most other hip-hop artistes who have been scathing and against same-sex activities and continue to do so in their lyrics have either apologised or are not as direct in interviews. So, although not as openly aggressive as it used to be, hip-hop in America remains uncomfortable with same-sex relationships.

