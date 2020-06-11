Documenting historic pandemic

CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

LILLIAN Machona is a beautician by profession, but now has ventured into a new business of making reusable face masks in response to the challenges posed by the global pandemic, COVID-19.

The 35-year-old owns GPS beauty parlour in Choma town which has been her source of income for many years.

However, Ms Machona’s business began to decline after Government announced measures such as social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“During this period of COVID-19, people have stopped coming to the salon. My clients tell me they are scared of risking their lives by coming to spend time doing their hair,” she said.

“Others just do not like the idea of being asked to wear masks while in my salon, so they have opted to just wash and style their hair from home,” she added.

This is what led to Ms Machona’s decision to start making reusable masks, which she supplies to local vendors.

“I made more sales the time President Edgar Lungu announced that wearing masks was mandatory because not many people were in the business. But now almost every tailor is making masks, bringing about so much competition,” she says.

It is an undisputable fact that COVID-19 has brought about tremendous changes in the way people live, not only in Zambia, but world over.

While people like Ms Machona are cashing in on masks, many in Choma are still struggling to fit into the new normal.

Most people would rather wear masks in a sagging way without covering their mouth and CLICK TO READ MORE