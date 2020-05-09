Doctors prescribe medicine for flu, coughs

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PEOPLE should use common remedies like drinking warm water, lemon or ginger tea to treat flus and coughs which may develop due to the cold weather and only contact the Ministry of Health when the situation becomes severe.

Zambia Medical Association public health chairperson Naeem Dalal said in an interview that the cold season comes with a lot of flus and coughs, which may not be COVID-19 symptoms, hence the need for people to use common remedies first.

Dr Dalal said people should also keep themselves warm while observing health guidelines to protect themselves from contracting coronavirus.

“We all have different ways of treating our normal flus. For example, when I have a flu, I drink warm liquids and CLICK TO READ MORE