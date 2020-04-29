Doctors prescribe cloth masks

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) has advised members of the public against buying surgical masks from streets because some people have reportedly been recycling the protective covers which are not reusable.

ZMA public health chairperson Naeem Dalal said in an interview that the association is discouraging the public from using surgical masks because most people do not know how to dispose of them.

Dr Dalal said Zambians should use more of cloth masks because they can be washed and they are affordable and easy to maintain.

Some people are reported to have been picking used surgical masks which they recycle and sell at low prices of between K3 and