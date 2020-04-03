Doctors hail Lungu’s health priority

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has prioritised life by authorising the recruitment of 400 doctors and 3,000 paramedics to curtail the spread of coronavirus, the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) has said.

And Zambia will receive US$1.87 million COVID-19 fund support from the United States (US).

On Wednesday, President Lungu ordered the recruitment of doctors and paramedics to stem the spread of the global pandemic. CLICK TO READ MORE