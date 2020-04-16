Doctor on the front line

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

SINCE the outbreak of the coronavirus, over 100 doctors and nurses have died trying to save lives.

Yet every morning thousands of health workers march to the front line to fight the world’s worst nightmare since World War II.

COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, has now claimed 120,000 lives globally, and over one million remain hospitalised under stringent measures to stop the spread of the virus.

The health workers themselves hide behind face masks and heavy protective clothing, but underneath, they are just human. They, too, are affected by the scourge.

In Zambia, Professor Lloyd Mulenga leads a team of doctors and health care providers in responding to COVID-19.

He is an expert in infectious diseases who now has a round-the-clock schedule, reporting at his post at 06:30 hours every day, and going to bed after 01:30 hours.

But despite working in the medical field for 18 years, Prof Mulenga had his own fears when first faced with COVID-19.

“Of course, you know that the data which was there before stated that certain age groups were not susceptible to the disease and the chance of death was minimal even when they contracted it…but when I first saw the first clients, I looked at the couple, they were healthy and I realised that if I get it I would expose my children to it,” he said.

At home, his wife was worried, and she suggested that her husband isolates himself from the family.

“However, they finally accepted. Meanwhile, I have very minimal contact with patients as at now, but of course we swab ourselves. I have been in self-quarantine before but when I tested negative, I came out,” he said.

