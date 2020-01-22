Docs warn on ‘virgin’ drugs

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WOMEN should stop using herbal and other medicines to tighten their vaginas because doing so makes them prone to sexually-transmitted diseases like HIV, Zambia Medical Association of Zambia president Samson Chisele said.

Dr Chisele said in an interview yesterday that continued abuse of the medicines among women also increases chances of acquiring human papilloma virus, which is linked to cervical cancer.