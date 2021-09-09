Docs give Masebo ‘leakage’

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WITH scandals engulfing the Ministry of Health in the recent past, the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) wants new minister Sylvia Masebo to prioritise ‘cleaning up’ of the institution to ease her work. Some irregularities at the ministry included supply of expired drugs, inappropriate condoms and alleged corruption in allocation of contracts and mismanagement of coronavirus funds. On Tuesday, President Hakainde Hichilema appointed Ms Masebo as Minister of Health, taking over from Jonas Chanda. In an interview yesterday, RDAZ president Brian Sampa said Ms Masebo should start CLICK TO READ MORE