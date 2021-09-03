Docs demand Health overhaul

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) has called for a clean-up of the Ministry of Health to restore sanity because the alleged scandals at the institution do not only involve top officials. And the Ministry of Health says it did not take part in any tendering process for procurement of vaccines at which Chrismar Earthmoving Equipment was picked.

RDAZ president Brian Sampa said in an interview yesterday that it is not possible for anyone to buy vaccines without the ministry’s knowledge. The Ministry of Health has been at the centre of controversy for various cases like expired drugs at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supply Agency and the Honeybee scandal. In January this year, the Public Accounts Committee heard that leaking condoms and defective gloves worth over US$224,000, supplied by Honeybee Pharmacy, were distributed to the public despite the commodities failing the Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) competence tests. This prompted former President Edgar Lungu to fire then Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya and Permanent Secretary for administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo. On July 2 this year, Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) and Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) intercepted 10,000 doses of Hayat COVID-19 vaccines imported into the country by Chrismar Earthmoving Equipment, a company owned by businessman Valden Findlay. Mr Findlay said the K2 million worth of medicines were a donation.

But Dr Sampa said people responsible for importing unregistered drugs should be booked. “What we need is an overhaul at the Ministry of Health from permanent secretaries and directors to the lowest person because CLICK TO READ MORE