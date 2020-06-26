Doc dissects maternal deaths

MAYENGO NYIRENDA

Lundazi

THE Ministry of Health is struggling to reduce maternal deaths in Lundazi district because of some cultural practices by the local people.

Some expectant mothers prefer delivering at home where they easily access herbs they believe help them give birth without experiencing pain.

Lundazi district director of health Jonathan Chama said this on Thursday during a multisectoral maternal death review meeting.

Dr Chama said health workers in Lundazi are struggling to reduce maternal mortality despite several interventions like taking health

services closer to the people.

He cited reluctance among expectant mothers to attend antenatal clinic as one the major causes of maternal deaths in Lundazi.