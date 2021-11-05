‘Do you hear what you’re saying?’

MOCOW – Patson Daka’s four-goal haul at Spartak Moscow left wing-back Victor Moses in shock, the former Chelsea and Liverpool man has admitted. The former Chelsea and current Spartak Moscow wing-back gave his thoughts ahead of his side’s Europa League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium Daka struck all of Leicester City’s goals on their trip to the Russian capital last month to earn a 4-3 win, where two of Spartak’s finishes were set up by Moses.

A title-winner during his time at Stamford Bridge, the Nigerian international said he did not realise during the game that Daka had scored all four, and it came as a surprise to him when