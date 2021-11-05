Do more for education

AN increase in the national failure rate of those who sat the General Certificate of Education (GCE) examination last year is a great source of concern and calls for introspection at all levels of the education system. With the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) amending the rules for the award of the General Certificate of Education (GCE), the country has recorded an increase in the national failure rate to 13.6 percent in 2021 from 10.5 percent last year. According to Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima, only 4,496 out of the 124,171 candidates who sat examinations this year managed to obtain GCE certificates, which is equivalent to school certificates, according to the new rules. Mr Syakalima further announced that 102,715, representing 82.7 percent, only managed to obtain GCE statements of results. Though these are considered to have passed, they did not make the grade to obtain a GCE certificate, which is equivalent to a school certificate. The rest, accounting for 13.6 percent, failed. GCE is meant to give opportunities to those who failed earlier attempts to advance academically through the examinations offered by ECZ. It is worrying that the failure rate of those who sat these exams this year has gone up. It is also not satisfying that out of the 124,171 candidates who sat examinations, only 4,496 were awarded GCE certificates, the equivalent to school certificates. There’s need to interrogate the factors behind the failure rate and find lasting solutions. It is not a secret that despite education being an important equaliser and a key development driver, it has continued to elude many in Zambia, and for various reasons. While it is appreciated that there has been significant progress in improving access to education over the years, much more can still be done. There is need to raise the standard of education across the country. Government schools, particularly those in rural areas, are the most affected. Most government schools are characterised by high teacher-pupil ratios. In some instances, one teacher handles between 60 and 70 pupils due to inadequate staff. It is, however, reassuring that Government plans to employ 30,000 teachers this year alone. This will no doubt help to significantly reduce the teacher-pupil ratio. Schools are also in short supply, with some pupils in rural areas forced to walk long distances to access education. In some cases, pupils opt to drop out and, worse still, some girls opt for early marriages, shattering their doors to a better future. For those who opt to persevere in pursuit of an education, the journey is not easy as it is hurdled by economic hardships, absentee teachers, and lack of teaching materials, among other factors.

There is need to remove bottlenecks that prevent people from accessing education. In the case of those who chose to sit GCE examinations, there is need to provide a strong support system in their preparatory journey. There is need for quality and affordable tuition centres. Currently most tuition centres are run by private schools and individuals who demand high fees. Those who cannot afford have no choice but to resort to self-study. This makes it hard for those already struggling academically and may require close guidance by teachers. Those schools that provide centres for GCE examinations should go a step further and provide comprehensive tuitions to candidates. This will help more candidates to perform well. The rationale behind GCE is to ensure that as many people as possible advance in their education. There is no substitute for education and an educated citizenry is key to development.