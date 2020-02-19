KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has called on companies operating under it to do business with each other to prevent the Kwacha from falling due to continued demand for the United States dollar to meet the imports of goods and services.

IDC Group chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba said the companies have opted to do business with firms from other countries instead of tapping into each other’s capabilities.

“We have 34 companies under the group and one of the worst observations is that there is very little business being done among the companies. If anything, most of the companies in the group have added to the depreciation of the Kwacha by constantly seeking to import rather than work with one another CLICK TO READ MORE