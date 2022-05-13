DMMU spells disaster

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

‘ATROCITIES” is a strong word usually used to describe abuses in a war situation, yet that is the word that Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa chose to describe the financial abuse that took place at the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU). Mr Nkulukusa also revealed, without naming names, that a former DMMU national coordinator – a position equivalent to permanent secretary – bought himself a Toyota Land Cruiser VX with a V8 engine for personal use, despite Cabinet Office rejecting the order. Most permanent secretaries are entitled to a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. Mr Nkulukusa was responding to Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Warren Mwambazi on how soon guidelines can be formulated to guide operations at DMMU to avoid abuse of public resources. This was when he appeared before PAC yesterday to respond to queries raised during the committee’s interactions with various controlling officers. Mr Nkulukusa said after his appointment, he engaged DMMU management to try and understand its CLICK TO READ MORE