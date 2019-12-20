DMMU distributes mealie meal

KASHINGA NTAMBAKWA, Ndola

THE Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has distributed 26,880 by 12.5 kilogramme bags of mealie meal to Samfya district to people affected by drought.

Samfya District Commissioner Nason Bwalya said President Lungu will not allow any Zambian to starve despite the challenges the country is facing as a result of climate change.

Mr Bwalya said the relief food was distributed to vulnerable people in all the nine wards of the district