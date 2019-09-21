DJs, musicians fight

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

IF THERE was one musician who was not going to let it just pass, then Maiko Zulu was always likely to be the one.

Following the death of DJ Links (Lincoln Sikapizye) in Lusaka, musicians came in for some strong attacks for failure to attend his funeral despite what his colleagues said was his huge contribution to the promotion of local music.

"I t was very s ad and disappointing to see so few Zambian musicians at the funeral of Lincoln Sikapizye. DJ Links made a lot of Zambian songs big and I seriously expected a big turnout for the brother, especially that we were saying goodbye to him," Andre Mwana Lesa wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.