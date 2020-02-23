DJ Kapital provides breakthrough for budding artistes

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

UP-AND-COMING young artists who have challenges getting recognition in the music industry now have a platform that will help expose their unique talents.

Like America’s DJ Khaled, a local DJ has embarked on a project dubbed The Beakthrough, whose objective is to extend a helping hand to the struggling talented upcoming artistes trying to penetrate the industry.

DJ Kapital (Richard Silwamba) told the Weekend Mail that he embarked on the project because of his passion to help promising artistes whose struggles he appreciates.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/